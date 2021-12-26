In the summer transfer window, Liverpool are interested in signing Fabian Ruiz of Napoli and Spain to bolster their midfield.

In the summer transfer window, Liverpool are interested in signing Napoli and Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

LIVERPOOL could be on the lookout for midfield reinforcements in Serie A next summer.

As they look to strengthen their midfield, the Reds are reportedly tracking Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz.

The Premier League giants are reportedly interested in signing the Spain international at the end of the season, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

However, they will be up against Barcelona and Real Madrid for the 25-year-old’s signature in LaLiga.

Klopp is weighing his options ahead of a possible midfield reshuffle this summer.

Jordan Henderson, the club captain, will turn 32 next year, and Thiago Alcantara has been sidelined by injuries in recent months.

Liverpool have been linked with a big-money move for England’s sensational youngster Jude Bellingham.

After his impressive performances at Borussia Dortmund, the 18-year-old is one of European football’s hottest properties.

But bringing him in would cost the Merseysiders a club-record £90 million.

Ruiz isn’t a cheap option, but he’d be a lot less expensive, with a market value of around £40 million.

From boyhood club Real Betis, he joined Luciano Spalletti’s side in 2018.

He has made 15 appearances for Spain since then, and was a member of the national team at Euro 2020 last summer.

