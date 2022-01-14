In the Super Lig, Besiktas wins for the first time in three weeks.

For the third consecutive home win, the Black Eagles defeated Gaziantep FK 1-0.

ANKARA (Turkey)

In a Turkish Super Lig week 21 match on Friday, Besiktas defeated Gaziantep FK 1-0.

At Vodafone Park in Istanbul, Michy Batshuayi scored the game-winning goal for the Black Eagles in the 67th minute.

In minute 94, Besiktas’ Cyle Larin scored, but the goal was disallowed due to a VAR decision.

Besiktas won their third consecutive Super Lig home game for the first time in three weeks.

In the Turkish Super Lig standings, they are in sixth place with 32 points.

With 31 points, Gaziantep FK sits in eighth place.

– Friday’s outcomes:

1-0 for Besiktas over Gaziantep FK.

Goztepe-Oznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor: 1-2