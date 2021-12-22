In the Super Lig, Karagumruk earns a 1-1 draw against Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce have lost their last three league games.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

In a Super Lig match on Wednesday, Fenerbahce were held to a 1-1 draw by nine-man VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk.

At the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Aleksandar Pesic beat the offside trap with a great timed run in the 31st minute to score one-on-one against goalkeeper Berke Ozer, assisted by Ahmed Musa.

Fenerbahce responded nine minutes later when they were awarded a penalty after Burak Bekaroglu was sent off for a handball.

Caner Erkin, Bekaroglu’s teammate, was also sent off after arguing with the referee, reducing Karagumruk to nine men.

Mesut Ozil converted the penalty to tie the game at 1-1 after scoring in three consecutive league matches for the first time in his career.

Fenerbahce dominated the second half and had several chances to score, but they were unable to do so for the remainder of the game.

After a string of poor results this season, Fenerbahce terminated the contract of Portuguese manager Vitor Pereira on Monday.

With 29 points, they’re currently in fourth place.

Karagumruk is in ninth place, with 26 points.

In Super Lig, the following are the results from Wednesday:

Fenerbahce vs. VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk: 1-1

Gaziantep FK drew 2-1 with Aytemiz Alanyaspor.

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor – Atakas Hatayspor: 1-3

1-1 draw between Demir Grup Sivasspor and Caykur Rizespor.