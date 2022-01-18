In the sweltering Melbourne heat, an Australian Open ball girl collapses on the court, prompting players to rush to her aid.

On the first day of action on Monday, the youngster was helping out on Court 17 at Melbourne Park.

She did, however, fall to the ground during a crucial point in Pedro Martinez’s 7-6 3-6 6-4 6-2 victory over Federico Delbonis in the first-set tie-break.

Delbonis saw the girl in distress and dashed to the far end of the court to help her.

Martinez joined him as they requested additional medical assistance.

While the umpire came down from his chair, two Australian Open officials sitting courtside hopped over the hoardings to assist.

They aided the ball girl in securing a seat on the court by working together.

The cause of the medical scare is unknown, despite the fact that temperatures in Melbourne this week are expected to reach around 30 degrees in the height of summer.

The girl’s parents came to pick her up from the tournament and take her home, according to the Metro.

On day two of the tournament, another ball kid took a huge Nick Kyrgios serve to the private areas.

He stayed upright and continued his services with a grimacing smile as the Australian maverick wowed the crowd in a 6-4 6-4 6-3 victory over Liam Broady.

Kyrgios bamboozled the British qualifier with a never-before-seen underarm tweener serve, a new trick in his vast arsenal.

After nearly four hours on the court, Andy Murray defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili in a marathon five-set match.

Emma Raducanu, the US Open champion, won her first Australian Open match with a topsy-turvy 6-0 2-6 6-1 victory over Sloane Stephens.