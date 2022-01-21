In the third round of the Australian Open, Tsitsipas and Sabalenka have advanced.

Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka defeated Chinese Xinyu Wang to advance to the third round.

ANKARA (Turkey)

No. 1 in the world

On Thursday, 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the third round of the 2022 Australian Open.

At Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Greece’s tennis player defeated Argentina’s Sebastian Baez in straight sets of 7-6, 6-7, 6-3, and 6-4.

Meanwhile, Russian Andrey Rublev defeated Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis to advance to the next round.

In straight sets, he defeated his opponent 6-4, 6-2, 6-0.

Sabalenka moves on to the third round.

Sabalenka won the next two sets, 6-4 and 6-2, to advance to the next round after Wang won the first set 6-1.