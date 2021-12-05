In the title race between Hamilton and Verstappen, how many points are awarded for a Grand Prix race win?

How does Formula One point scoring work, and how many points does a Grand Prix race win earn in the title race between Hamilton and Verstappen?

LEWIS HAMILTON and Max Verstappen are in the middle of one of the most thrilling Formula One seasons in recent memory.

The two drivers are separated by eight points heading into the final four races of the season, which begin with the Saudi Grand Prix.

After dominating spells from the likes of Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel before him, casual fans have finally returned to motorsport this season.

The scoring system for each F1 race, however, can be perplexing.

For a Grand Prix victory, points are awarded on a sliding scale, with first place receiving 25 points and the remainder of the field receiving points up to 10th place.

Absolutely.

The driver who completes the fastest lap in any Formula One Grand Prix earns one championship point.

Only if they place in the top ten of a Grand Prix race.

This is to prevent a driver at the back of the field from abandoning the race in order to set the fastest lap.

All points are halved if a race is abandoned before covering 75% of the distance.

This happened at the Belgian Grand Prix in 2021.

Absolutely.

The Formula One Sprint Race is a new format that was introduced for the first time in 2021 to break the sometimes monotonous practice-qualifying-grand prix cycle.

The following are the payouts for the top three places in a Sprint Race: