In the Turkish league, Trabzonspor’s unbeaten streak of 27 games comes to an end.

In the Turkish league, Trabzonspor’s 27-match unbeaten streak comes to an end.

Last season, the Black Sea club was defeated 3-1 by Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

ANKARA

Trabzonspor’s 27-match unbeaten run came to an end on Saturday when they were defeated 2-1 by Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in Turkey’s top flight.

At Antalya Stadium, Trabzonspor took the lead in the 24th minute through Danish forward Andreas Cornelius.

The match was leveled in the 34th minute when Alfredo Kulembe Ribeiro, also known as Fredy, scored a penalty goal for Antalyaspor.

Dorukhan Tokoz, a midfielder, scored an own goal in the 73rd minute to give Antalyaspor a home victory.

Trabzonspor’s most recent Turkish Super Lig defeat came on March 8 when they lost 3-1 to Alanyaspor.

Despite the loss to Antalyaspor, Trabzonspor remained on top of the Super Lig standings with 39 points, nine points ahead of second-placed Ittifak Holding Konyaspor.

Antalyaspor, with 21 points, moved up to tenth place.

The following are the results from Saturday:

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor – VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk: 1-4

Caykur Rizespor drew 3-1 with Goztepe.

Kasimpasa 2-1 Medipol Basaksehir