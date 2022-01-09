In the Turkish Super Lig, Besiktas comes up short against Rizespor.

In the Turkish Super Lig, Besiktas came up short against Rizespor.

Joel Pohjanpalo of Caykur Rizespor scores twice to deny Black Eagles a win.

On Sunday, Besiktas drew 2-2 with Caykur Rizespor in a Turkish Super Lig week 20 match.

At Rize Stadium, Michy Batshuayi’s penalty goal in the 25th minute and Emirhan Ilkhan’s goal in the 60th minute gave the Black Eagles the lead twice.

In the 56th and 68th minutes, Caykur Rizespor’s Finnish forward Joel Pohjanpalo equalized twice, denying the Black Eagles the victory. The game ended 2-2.

In minute 85, Rizespor’s Gokhan Gonul, a former Besiktas player, knocked down Umut Meras in a hard tackle and was sent off, but not before being shoved by Besiktas’ Francisco Montero.

In the 86th minute, the referee also dismissed Montero, and the game resumed after both teams had calmed down.

With 29 points, Besiktas is in ninth place in the league, while Caykur Rizespor is in 19th place with 18 points.

