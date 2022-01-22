In the Turkish Super Lig, Fenerbahce drew 1-1 away to Sivasspor.

Fenerbahce and Sivasspor draw 1-1 in the Turkish Super Lig.

Pedro Henrique scores a stunning second-half free kick to give Yellow Canaries a 1-0 lead in Sivasspor’s home ground.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Fenerbahce were held to a 1-1 draw in a Turkish Super Lig away match against Demir Grup Sivasspor on Saturday.

In the 18th minute, the Yellow Canaries took the lead after Slovenian midfielder Miha Zajc scored from close range with his left foot after Enner Valencia’s pass near the six-yard box.

A real scramble erupted in the Fenerbahce area in the early minutes of the second half.

After a long ball, Sivasspor’s Sefa Yilmaz ran through Fenerbahce’s defense, but Berke Ozer rushed to leave his goal as he cleared it.

Olarenwaju Kayode took possession of the ball in order to attack, but Ozer was not in his goal.

Fenerbahce players rushed to stop Kayode, but the Nigerian forward hit a low shot that Ozer saved.

Mustapha Yatabare, a Malian forward for Sivasspor, took control of the loose ball and lobbed the ball to the far post shortly after.

Nazim Sangare, a Fenerbahce defender, was in the right place at the right time and headed the ball to the corner.

Yatabare of Sivasspor hit the bar with a volley in minute 73.

Sivasspor leveled the match a minute later with a stunning long-range free kick from Brazilian winger Pedro Henrique.

The ball bounced off the underside of the crossbar and into the goal.

Sivasspor struck the goalpost again in the 86th minute.

Isaac Cofie, a Ghanaian midfielder, hit the crossbar with a powerful volley from outside the area.

The game ended 1-1 at Bahcesehir Koleji Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium, with both teams sharing points.

Fenerbahce, in fourth place, has 37 points after 23 Super Lig games.

They are now 14 points behind leaders Trabzonspor, who will travel to Galatasaray on Sunday in Istanbul.

Sivasspor finished in ninth place with 31 points.

– Both Aziz and Novak of Fenerbahce are injured.

Two Fenerbahce players were injured during the match and were forced to leave the field.

Serdar Aziz of Turkey and Filip Novak of the Czech Republic both suffered injuries.

Novak suffered a “very serious injury” after the game, according to Fenerbahce’s head coach.

“As the doctor told me at the time, he (Novak) had a very serious injury.

