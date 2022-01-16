In the Turkish Super Lig, Hatayspor came from behind to defeat Galatasaray 4-2.

Hatayspor beat Galatasaray 4-2 in the Turkish Super Lig.

Galatasaray manager Domenec Torrent loses his first game in charge.

ANKARA (Ankara)

In a hard-fought Turkish Super Lig match on Sunday, Atakas Hatayspor defeated Galatasaray 4-2 in a comeback victory.

At the New Hatay Stadium in Antakya, Turkiye, Emre Kilinc gave Galatasaray a 1-0 lead.

When Patrick van Aanholt missed a penalty kick, the Lions were unable to extend their lead.

Hatayspor, on the other hand, did not miss the penalty spot and Mame Diouf equalized.

Kerem Akturkoglu scored a spectacular free-kick to put Galatasaray ahead for the second half.

Hatayspor took control of the game early in the second half, and Mohammed Kamara equalized.

Taylan Antalyali was sent off for headbutting Ruben Riberio in the 82nd minute, and Galatasaray were reduced to ten men.

Saba Lobzhanidz scored twice on the counterattack to complete the comeback victory for the home team.

Hatayspor jumped to third place with 35 points, despite it being Galatasaray manager Domenec Torrent’s first game in charge.