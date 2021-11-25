In the Tyson Fury trilogy, Anthony Joshua believes Deontay Wilder’s jab-heavy approach was doomed to fail.

Anthony Joshua believes Deontay Wilder’s jab-heavy approach in the Tyson Fury trilogy was doomed to fail.

In their epic series decider last month, the Bronze Bomber stunned boxing fans worldwide by repeatedly jabbing Fury in the body.

The American’s more measured approach to KOing the Gypsy King was eventually sabotaged by exhaustion.

Wilder’s use of the jab, which Joshua believes modern heavyweights struggle to do for 12 rounds, surprised Joshua.

“Not in this day and age [can heavyweights jab for 12 rounds]because heavyweights are different,” he said during a round table discussion with JD Sports.

“I met a glovemaker the other day, and he said they never had to make special gloves before.

“However, today’s heavyweights weigh 17 to 19 stone and stand six feet ten inches tall.

“In the last five years, the entire division has changed.

“And before, fighters could get away with jabbing like that for 12 rounds.”

“They’d get a little tired, but because they were lighter, they were conditioned.”

“But now, when you’ve got six-foot-seven guys, they get tired.”

Wilder’s early attempts to change up his game plan impressed Joshua, 32.

He believes, however, that the former WBC heavyweight champion lacked the mental fortitude to complete the task.

“He tried,” AJ said, “but you have to have it up here [pointing to his head]to get that power and ferocity.”

“You have to have it here [clenches fists]as well [points to his head]before you can have it just here [clenches fists]at that level.”

Joshua is currently preparing for a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, who won the unified heavyweight title for the second time in September.

And the Watford striker intends to throw caution to the wind in the crunch match by employing the same strategy he used against Wladimir Klitschko in the 2017 world title fight.

“I’m going to bring that energy back,” he said.

But I’m not going to talk about my training and stuff.”

