In the UEFA Champions League Round 16 draw, PSG and Real Madrid were paired together.

In the UEFA Champions League Round 16 draw on Monday, Paris Saint-Germain was paired with Real Madrid, while Inter Milan was paired with Liverpool.

Due to a technical glitch with an external provider’s software, UEFA had to redo the original draw from Monday.

Draws for Round 16

Munich-Salzburg-Bayern-Salzburg-Bayern

Man City vs. Sporting

Ajax-Benfica

Lille (Chelsea)

Manchester United-Atletico Madrid

Juventus-Villarreal

Liverpool-Liverpool

Real Madrid-PSG