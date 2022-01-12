In the wake of Australia’s visa cancellation, the WTA has backed deported Czech tennis player Voracova.

In a show of support for the player forced to leave the host country ahead of the 2022 Australian Open, the WTA says Voracova did “nothing wrong.”

ANKARA (Ankara)

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) expressed its solidarity with Renata Voracova, a Czech tennis player who was deported from Australia after her visa was revoked.

Voracova had received a medical exemption from the coronavirus vaccination because she had been allowed into the country for a week and even competed in a warm-up tournament.

After failing to meet vaccination requirements, the 38-year-old player’s visa was revoked by Australia, forcing her to leave the country ahead of the 2022 Australian Open.

“However, the complications experienced over the past few days where athletes have followed the approved and authorized process of receiving a medical exemption for entry into the country are unfortunate,” said the WTA in a statement.

When she arrived in Australia, Voracova “followed the rules” and “had done nothing wrong,” according to the WTA.

“We will continue to work with all authorities to find an appropriate solution to this unfortunate situation.”

Novak Djokovic’s visa had been revoked before the start of the Australian Open in 2022, but he won a legal battle against the Australian government and is now able to stay in Melbourne.

To compete in this year’s first major tennis tournament, Australia requires all players to be fully immunized against COVID-19.