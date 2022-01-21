In the wake of Manchester United’s interest in Antonio Rudiger, Chelsea has increased their contract offer to £220k per week.

In the wake of Manchester United’s interest, Antonio Rudiger has demanded that Chelsea increase his contract offer to £220,000 per week.

ANTONIO RUDIGER is reportedly demanding a raise in Chelsea’s contract offer to £220,000 per week if the club wants to keep him.

The initial offer of £140,000 per week enraged the German, who allegedly turned it down because he wants to be among the top ten highest-paid players at Stamford Bridge.

And, according to Marca, the defender, who is being pursued by a number of Europe’s top clubs as his contract expires, will only consider staying with the Blues if they meet his increased demands.

Because the robust defender’s current deal expires in the summer, Thomas Tuchel’s side will have to make a quick decision.

In addition, Manchester United, the Blues’ Premier League rivals, are said to be interested in the 28-year-old.

Real Madrid were also interested in Rudiger, but their pursuit was halted when his agents demanded a hefty £20 million signing-on fee.

Real’s withdrawal from the race has put United in pole position to sign Rudiger if Chelsea can’t persuade him to stay – though Juventus, PSG, and Bayern Munich are also rumored to be interested.

Ralf Rangnick, United’s interim manager, is said to have a good relationship with Rudiger’s agent and half-brother, Sahr Senesie.

AFCON BETTING SPECIAL – GET £40 IN FREE BETS

The Blues, on the other hand, are well aware of Rudiger’s importance to the club and are reportedly willing to meet his demands.

According to sources close to the negotiations, the Blues intend to include a sizable loyalty bonus in Rudiger’s contract to entice him to sign.

And, based on his performance this season, it would appear that the Blues have made a wise investment.

The towering defender proved his worth a few weeks ago when he scored the only goal in Chelsea’s semi-final win over bitter rivals Tottenham.

Tuchel’s team will be hoping to rely on the German international once more in the competition’s final against Liverpool, who knocked out a hapless Arsenal with a dynamic double from Diogo Jota last night.