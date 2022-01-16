In the wake of Newcastle’s interest, Manchester United slapped a £15 million transfer asking price on Phil Jones, despite the fact that he has played just one game in the last two years.

Despite only appearing in one game in the last two years, Manchester United have slapped a £15 million transfer asking price on Phil Jones, sparking interest from Newcastle.

According to reports, Manchester United wants £15 million for Phil Jones.

Despite the fact that the defender has only played one game in the last two years.

Newcastle United and Burnley are reportedly interested in signing the former England international, who made his long-awaited comeback against Wolves earlier this month.

Despite his extensive injury problems, it appears they won’t be able to get Jones, 29, for a cheap price.

Ralf Rangnick isn’t expected to keep the centre-back in his long-term plans.

However, according to the Daily Star, the German will continue to demand £15 million from his suitors.

Despite United’s 1-0 loss to Wolves, Jones impressed in his first game in two years.

He hadn’t played for United since they thrashed Tranmere Rovers 6-0 in the FA Cup in 2020.

Newcastle has approached United, according to reports, as the Toon Army looks to bolster their relegation fight.

The Geordies can afford the asking price, but Jones’ £100,000-a-week wages have put Burnley off.

Jones was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson for £17 million in 2011.

With the North West club, the versatile player has won the Premier League, FA Cup, and Europa League.

He has less than 18 months left on his Old Trafford contract, so United may look to cash in while the iron is still hot.

Rangnick’s first transfer window could see a lot of changes, as interim manager and superstar Paul Pogba’s future in Manchester is uncertain.