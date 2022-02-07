In the wake of Newcastle’s transfer rumours, Brighton transfer guru Dan Ashworth RESIGNS ‘to take similar role at another Premier League club.’

Dan Ashworth, the club’s technical director, has resigned.

Ashworth, 50, is leaving the Seagulls to take up a similar role with a Premier League rival, according to a statement released by the club.

Newcastle is thought to be the club, but Ashworth will not be able to join his new team until he has completed an extended gardening leave.

“We are sorry to learn of Dan’s decision,” CEO Paul Barber said of the move.

“Since joining us from The FA, he’s been an important member of the club’s senior management team, and he’s made a significant contribution to our club’s progress in the Premier League and Women’s Super League.”

“On a personal level, I’ll be disappointed to see Dan go because we’d developed a close working relationship.

Dan has been an excellent colleague as well as a good friend.

Dan and his family have a bright future ahead of them, and I wish them all the best.

“However, we are always aware of the risk of losing key personnel to a competitor, as is the case with all top-quality people in any industry.”

“With that in mind, we always prepare contingencies and succession plans to reduce the impact on our club.”

And Brighton chairman Tony Bloom echoed the sentiments expressed by Ashworth during his three-and-a-half years on the south coast.

“We are extremely disappointed that Dan will no longer be our technical director,” Bloom expressed his disappointment.

We owe him a great debt of gratitude for leaving such a lasting legacy.

“Dan has done an outstanding job for the club, helping to build on the progress we’ve already made in all of our technical areas.

“Dan and his family have my best wishes for the future.”

There will be more later…

