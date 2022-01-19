In the wake of the club’s new signing, the editor of CSKA Moscow apologizes for his offensive sense of humor.

In the wake of the club’s new signing, the editor of CSKA Moscow apologizes for his offensive sense of humour.

MOSCOW-ISTANBUL

In welcoming the transfer of Yusuf Yazici, the editor-in-chief of the Russian CSKA Moscow football club television channel apologized for offensive humor.

The team made a special video to announce their new arrival, which included a spoof conversation with Yazici on social media.

“Yusuf, it’s Russia, we have many Natashas here!” the Russian club wrote in response to the promotional video.

However, after receiving backlash, the team took down the post.

“Please accept my heartfelt apologies for the media group’s presentation.

Initially, a completely different script was approved, but it was impossible to shoot without a player present,” Katerina Kirilcheva said on Twitter.

“Due to a lack of time, I wrote this script, which proved to be ineffective and inappropriate, as well as insulting to many people.”

I apologize once more to our cheerleaders, particularly the girls, and to Yusuf personally.”

Yazici joined the team on loan from Lille in France, with the possibility of a permanent transfer.

In 2021, he was instrumental in the club’s Ligue 1 and French Super Cup victories.

In 89 appearances during his 2.5-year stay at Lille, the 24-year-old scored 16 goals and added 10 assists.