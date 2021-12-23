In the wake of the Covid surge, Pep Guardiola has issued a warning to Premier League players and managers that they may go on strike over welfare issues.

In the wake of the Covid surge, Pep Guardiola has warned that Premier League players and managers may go on strike.

PEP GUARDIOLA believes that a strike may be the only way to get the football authorities to pay attention to the never-ending fixture list.

Since his arrival in England in the summer of 2016, the Manchester City manager has been a big fan of the hectic festive season.

However, he believes that the never-ending schedule that top players are subjected to is endangering their health.

And the 50-year-old believes that action, not words, will be the only way to bring about change.

“This week isn’t too busy,” he said.

The importance of Boxing Day football is one of the reasons why the Premier League is so unique.

“The issue is the fixtures, the calendars with 365 days a year, with international duty for national teams, huge competitions for a lot of games, this is the issue that needs to be solved.”

"The players have two or three weeks off in the summer and that's it, then it's back to the season

This is excessive.

“The welfare of the players, as well as the general public, should come first.”

“However, when it comes to the welfare of the players, it is the only country that allows only three substitutions, not five.”

There are only three.

Why is that?

“It should be a strike or something by all the players and managers because words alone will not solve the problem.”

“This is because the business is more important than the welfare for Uefa, Fifa, the Premier League, and the broadcasters.”

“I don’t think so because we want to play,” he said when asked if he believes players and clubs could go on strike to force a change.

“We want to keep going.”

We wish to bring joy to the people.

“On the 26th, 27th, and 29th, as well as the 31st and 1st, we go to the stadium and play games.”

That’s something we enjoy doing.

“That is not a reason to strike, but when you have World Cups, European Cups, Carabao Cup semi-finals over two legs, and FA Cups, people say we need more teams and games in the Premier League.”

“It’s more games and fewer vacations.”

