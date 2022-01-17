In the wake of the Goodison Park crisis, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is considering selling the club and taking a £100 million hit.

In the midst of the Goodison Park crisis, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is considering selling the club and taking a £100 million hit.

FARHAD MOSHIRI is considering selling Everton, with his vision of a Goodison Park revolution threatening to become a bonfire of his ego.

A group of interested bidders contacted the British-Iranian recently.

He did not dismiss their enthusiasm, but the group quickly disbanded after learning that reorganizing the Toffees would be prohibitively expensive.

Everton is on the verge of becoming a financial disaster, and Moshiri now realizes that finding someone to buy the club if he decides to leave will be difficult.

Everton is currently valued at around £350 million, which means he would lose £100 million or more if new owners came in.

Moshiri has spent more than £450 million in an attempt to build an empire since purchasing 49.9% of the club six years ago next month.

His stake is now close to 90%.

He’s also been in charge of a £600 million transfer budget, but much of it has been squandered on shoddy purchases.

Toss in the fortunes squandered on managers, and you’ve got a recipe for disaster.

Moshiri has just fired his fifth manager, Rafa Benitez, and the cost of compensating him, as well as Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce, and Marco Silva, has surpassed £50 million.

The controversial appointment of former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez came at a time when the club was facing financial difficulties.

In the last three years, Everton has lost a total of £265 million.

Profit and sustainability rules in the Premier League allow for red figures of £105 million in any given period.

Despite this, the Toffees have been paying up to an absurd 85 percent of their revenue on salaries for players and managers, seemingly oblivious to the risk of breaking Financial Fair Play regulations.

Moshiri has also invested £50 million in the planning of the proposed £500 million new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Despite this, he still needs to raise more than £350 million in private funds to finish the 52,888-seater new stadium.

Everton fans are concerned that selling strikers Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, who would likely raise more than £100 million between them, is one of the only ways to bring the club back into financial stability.

