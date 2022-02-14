Who won the Super Bowl in 2022?

THE CINCINNATI Bengals took on the Los Angeles Rams in the 56th Super Bowl.

The Rams were crowned Super Bowl champions in 2022, defeating the Bengals in a thrilling victory, sending NFL fans into a frenzy.

The NFL season 2021-2022 came to a close with Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, February 13th.

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals battled it out for the season’s championship.

The Rams won the Super Bowl in 2022, ending the anticipation for a victory.

The Bengals will attempt to win the Super Bowl for the third time in 2022.

In 1982 and 1989, the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers on two separate occasions.

During Super Bowl 56, the Los Angeles Rams made their fifth attempt to win the championship.

Years before Los Angeles, the team formerly known as the St. Louis Rams was a contender.

The St. Louis Rams won Super Bowl 34.

By defeating the Tennessee Titans in 2000, the Rams were able to secure the season.

