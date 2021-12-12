Besiktas holds a 1-1 draw in Turkey’s Super Lig.

Besiktas has a 1-1 draw in Turkey’s Super Lig.

The Black Eagles were unable to maintain their lead after Bozok’s equalizer late in the second half, and the game ended in a draw.

On Friday, Besiktas and Kasimpasa tied 1-1 in a Spor Toto Super Lig match.

The Turkish champions of the previous season were humiliated.

In the 12th minute, Can Bozdogan scored a beautiful left-footed strike from outside the penalty area to put the Black Eagles ahead at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium in Istanbul.

Kasimpasa forward Umut Bozok equalized with a close-range finish in the 82nd minute after Eren Elmali’s low cross from the left.

In their last five league games, Besiktas has lost four times and drawn once.

Galatasaray was defeated 2-1 at Vodafone Park by the Black Eagles in October.

After that, Besiktas was defeated by Atakas Hatayspor, Trabzonspor, Aytemiz Alanyaspor, and GZT Giresunspor.

They are in ninth place in the league with 21 points in 15 games.

With 11 points, Kasimpasa is in danger of relegation.