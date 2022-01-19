Fenerbahce won 2-1 at home against Altay in Turkey’s Super Lig.

Fenerbahce won 2-1 at home against Altay in the Turkish Super Lig.

With 36 points, Istanbul moves up to third place in the standings.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY ISTANBUL, TURKEY ISTANBUL, TUR

Fenerbahce beat Altay 2-1 in a Super Lig match on Wednesday.

Fenerbahce’s home ground, Ulker Stadium in Istanbul, saw Ahmed Yasser Rayyan of the Izmir club score in the 14th minute.

Fenerbahce equalized in the 37th minute with a close-range finish from Irfan Can Kahveci.

Serdar Dursun, assisted by Kahveci, scored the game-winner with a powerful header in the 71st minute.

In another game, Trabzonspor and GZT Giresunspor drew 1-1 at Trabzon’s Senol Gunes Sports Complex.

Andreas Cornelius scored for the Black Sea club, while Mehmet Umut Nayir scored first for the visitors.

Trabzonspor were unable to win the game after Anastasios Bakasetas, a Greek forward, missed a stoppage-time penalty.

Trabzonspor is in first place in the Super Lig with 51 points, while Fenerbahce is third with 36 points.