In Week 18, TJ Watt Admits To Breaking An NFL Rule.

TJ Watt Admits To Infringing On An NFL Rule During Week 18

TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers knew he needed just one sack in the final week of the regular season to tie Michael Strahan’s NFL record of 22.5 sacks.

Watt had several opportunities to take down Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley during the game.

He appeared to have multiple sacks during the game, but official NFL stats revealed otherwise.

Watt admitted to checking his phone at halftime of the game to see if he could tie or break the record during an interview with Dan Patrick.

Patrick inquired, “When did you realize you didn’t have the sack record?”

Watt responded, “Um, at halftime.”

“I thought I had two and checked my phone because our d-line coach said, ‘They’re giving it to you, they’re giving it to you now you have it.’ But a couple of other guys said, ‘No, you’re not.’ So I checked my phone at halftime, which I never do.”

‘They only gave you one man, you’ve got to go get another one,’ he said in my groupchat with JJ.

According to NFL analyst Dov Kleiman, checking your phone during halftime is apparently illegal in the NFL.

Watt and the Steelers have nothing to play for this season, so he isn’t concerned.

