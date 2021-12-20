In youth football, Dele Alli was in charge of Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek off the field, but his showboating turned away top clubs, according to his coach.

DELE ALLI once competed with Ruben Loftus-Cheek for a starting spot in England’s midfield… but there was no contest at schoolboy level, according to his former coach.

When the Tottenham Hotspur star was a teenager playing for MK Dons, he came up against the giant Chelsea prospect.

According to his former coach and mentor Dan Micciche, Alli and his teammates dominated Loftus-Cheek and Co that day in an exciting 3- 3 draw, and the playmaker has continued to rise to any challenges thrown his way since.

Micciche, 42, has been a part of Alli’s meteoric rise to the top since he took him under his wing when he was 12 years old.

In 2018, the Bucks’ former Head of Academy coach, who also served as their first-team manager for a brief period this year, told SunSport how he encouraged Alli to be a free spirit on the pitch.

Micciche also revealed that top clubs passed him up as a kid because he was too flashy and showboating.

“He performed better the bigger the club we played at,” Micciche said.

“You could take him to dangerous places away from home and he’d be unfazed.”

“I saw him join Aston Villa at a time when they were in various FA Youth Cup finals and fielded a competitive team.

“They had England Youth International Dan Crowley, but Dele was the better player.”

“We played Tottenham in front of 5,000 fans, and Dele was pitted against the very talented Harry Winks and Josh Onomah, but Dele triumphed and played a key role in a 4-1 victory.”

“Even away from Chelsea, he completely controlled the game against his England rival Ruben.

“He just loved a challenge that allowed him to show that he was better than others at higher-profile clubs.”

Micciche, who also worked with Ryan Sessegnon and Phil Foden at England Under-16 level, was well aware that he was dealing with a special talent, believing that Alli’s raw talent needed to be handled appropriately.

That’s why the English coach, who was born to Italian immigrants, allowed his star player to play as he pleased.

“At that age, he was very different from most academy kids.”

“Dele was more of a street player, very skilled, and would try things that other kids wouldn’t.”

“In terms of awareness and creativity, his thinking was very advanced.

He had excellent footwork and was adept in confined spaces.

“Funnily enough, the first game I saw him play was against Tottenham’s Under-12s.”

He’s…

