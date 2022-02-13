Inactive for Super Bowl 56 are seven Bengals players.

For Super Bowl 56, seven Bengals players have been ruled inactive.

Both the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams have released their final activeinactive lists.

The Bengals will be without seven players for the Super Bowl on Sunday evening.

Inactives are DT Mike Daniels, CB Vernon Hargreaves, DE Wyatt Ray, DT Tyler Shelvin, OL Fred Johnson, WR Trenton Irwin, and HB Trayveon Williams.

7 Bengals Players Ruled Inactive For Super Bowl 56

