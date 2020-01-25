Inaki Williams reports racist abuse towards him in Athletic Bilbao’s 1-1 draw with Espanyol

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams received racist abuse at Espanyol’s RCDE Stadium during the two teams 1-1 draw on Saturday in La Liga.

Williams was taken off in the second half and left the pitch at the closest point leaving him with a long walk around the perimeter to the dug-out.

It was during the journey back to the bench that he was abused by spectators making monkey noises.

Speaking to Athletic club media after the game Williams said: ‘I am sad for the draw and because I have suffered racist abuse. It is something that nobody wants to hear and is completely out of place.

‘People should come to enjoy and get behind their team. This should not happen.’

The incident was not included in the referee’s report but LaLiga are set to investigate with the help of footage of the perpetrators.

Williams later tweeted: ‘It is very sad that we still see these scenes. We have to bring an end to this together. Thanks for your support.’

LaLiga president Javier Tebas condemned the abuse of Williams as well as outbreaks of violence between fans ahead of the match between Espanyol and Athletic and before Valencia’s game at home to Barcelona.

‘Today we have taken a step back in the work which we began years ago. The violence in Barcelona and Valencia and the racist insults towards Inaki Williams do a lot of damage to Spanish football,’ Tebas wrote on his official Twitter account.

‘LaLiga assumes responsibility and together with clubs we will try to find out what has gone wrong.’

Williams, 25, was also subjected to racist chanting in a match between Athletic and Sporting Gijon in August 2016 which led to the game being temporarily halted and Sporting being ordered to close a section of their ground for one match.

Es muy triste que a día de hoy sigamos viviendo escenas de racismo en el fútbol. Tenemos que acabar con ello entre TODOS. Gracias por vuestro apoyo. #NOalRacismo #SayNoToRacism ✋🏿✋🏼 pic.twitter.com/3UauFEXjH4