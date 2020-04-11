India extends the world’s largest pandemic barrier by two weeks

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will extend the world’s largest pandemic ban by two weeks, Ministers of State said after Saturday’s talks about the country’s growing impact.

The three-week blocking period ends on Tuesday. With the increasing death toll, several prime ministers from the 29 Indian states and territories have pushed Modi to extend restrictions on 1.3 billion residents.

Two states – Odisha and Punjab – have already extended the ban by around two weeks. However, critics say a nationwide ban is needed to prevent people from switching between states and possibly taking the virus with them.

India has reported approximately 7,500 cases and 240 deaths so far. But the government says there is no community broadcast.

Delhi’s Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Twitter after the talks that Modi had made the “right decision” to extend the ban.

“Today, India’s position is better than in many industrialized countries because we started blocking early. If it is stopped now, all profits will be lost.”

Other ministers who attended the videoconference on Saturday told the media that the ban would continue for two weeks.

The government made no immediate announcement, and officials said Modi could not make a statement until Sunday.

The Hindu nationalist government is reported to be concerned about the economic impact of restrictions and bans on international flights, which slowed before the pandemic crisis broke out.

Millions of people have lost their jobs in the past three weeks, and the ban triggered mass migration when workers moved to their home villages.

Every state has now reported a coronavirus case, but Maharashtra, which includes the financial capital of Mumbai, was worst hit. The western state has more than 1,600 cases and a total of more than 110 deaths in India.

The corona virus is spreading alarmingly in Mumbai’s Dharavi district, one of the largest slums in Asia.

The story goes on

Vijay Khabale-Patil, spokesman for the Mumbai Council, told AFP that “extensive medical centers in Dharavi and other areas of Mumbai have uncovered more cases to test more people,” AFP said.

He said there are now 28 cases in the slum and three people have died there.

The capital city of Delhi also had an increasing toll, with more than 180 cases reported on Friday, increasing to 865.