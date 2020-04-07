India says it will deliver hydroxychloroquine to the U.S. after Trump threatens retaliation

<img class = “caas-img has-preview” alt = “Trump has aggressively touted hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the coronavirus, although there is no evidence that it works. (John Lockher / Associated Press) “Src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/8GfbvFVZpiqRTWaoqP6CMg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTQ3Mi4yNDg4MDM4Mjc3NTEy/https://media.zenfs.com/en/la_times_articles_853/03f13ba7ca70dbeeabc4d5bc551ab05e “data-src =” https : //s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/8GfbvFVZpiqRTWaoqP6CMg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTQ3Mi4yNDg4MDM4Mjc3NTEy/ct_ Trump has aggressively promoted hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus, although there is no evidence that it works. (John Lockher / Associated Press)

Under pressure from President Trump, the Indian government lifted an export ban on hydroxychloroquine on Tuesday and paved the way for the malaria drug to be shipped to the United States for use against the corona virus.

The decision came after Trump made a phone call to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said at a White House press conference Monday that India could be “retaliated” if it didn’t release the drug.

Trump has aggressively promoted hydroxychloroquine as a possible game changer in the pandemic, although there is no conclusive evidence that it works to treat COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The United States sources almost half of its drug from India.

The Indian State Department said the restrictions on the export of hydroxychloroquine and several other drugs have been “largely lifted” after the government ensured that there was sufficient stock to meet domestic needs.

New Delhi ceased exports just a few days earlier when the drug was developed to fight malaria almost a century ago and is also used to treat other autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

Hydroxychloroquine, which is already used by doctors in the United States and other countries to treat the coronavirus, has sharply split Trump’s pandemic task force.

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro has campaigned for the drug, which has been shown in limited studies in France and China to reduce some symptoms of COVID-19. Dr. However, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has resisted these claims and said the drug has not been subjected to rigorous clinical trials.

The drug can also have serious side effects, including heart damage.

But when Trump tries to show that the U.S. is turning its back on a virus that has made more than 360,000 Americans – by far the world’s largest – sick, the Food and Drug Administration last week experimentally used hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID approved. 19 patients.

Trump has often accused India of unfair commercial practices, but he has a warm relationship with Modi, who hosted a huge stadium rally for the President when he visited India in February.

Modi’s decision was shared by India, which is grappling with its own spreading coronavirus epidemic. With nearly 5,000 Indians who tested positive for the virus despite one of the lowest test rates in the world, the outbreak threatens to destroy the overloaded Indian health care system.

“We should ramp up production and build up our national stocks before we start exporting,” said K.M. Gopakumar, legal advisor to the Third World Network, a nonprofit think tank focused on the pharmaceutical industry. “I am concerned that India will be able to send drugs in a few months as the pandemic in African countries increases? America is not the only country that depends on us. “

Ashok Madan, managing director of Indian Drug Manufacturers Assn., Praised Modi’s decision for humanitarian reasons.

India’s giant generics industry is determined to “be the world’s pharmacy,” said Madan. “We never lose our responsibility.”

The race to secure medication in the midst of the pandemic appears to have overcome the regulatory problems in the $ 37 billion pharmaceutical industry in India.

IPCA, a leading manufacturer of hydroxychloroquine, was banned from exporting products to the U.S. from three facilities in 2015 after FDA inspectors found that the Indian company was manipulating raw data and test results to meet quality controls.

But last month, the company informed Indian regulators that the FDA had lifted the ban because of growing demand for hydroxychloroquine.

The Times employee, Bengali, reported from Singapore and the special correspondent Krishnan from Goa, India.