India’s coronavirus cases are increasing despite immense blocking

By Sanjeev Miglani

NEU-DELHI (Reuters) – Three more people infected with coronavirus died overnight in India when the government tried on Thursday to improve primary care for 1.3 billion people who were locked up inside to slow the spread of the disease .

The streets of India’s cities were quiet on the second day of a three-week, 24-hour closure when people followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to emerge from the house only in emergencies or to buy groceries and other necessities.

Rows of people wearing masks and some with gloves were seen in front of small shops in Delhi and Mumbai, among others.

Trucks were stranded on state borders and public transport was withdrawn. The police strictly enforced the ban, although Modi said essential services would be maintained.

Ram Prakash, a shopkeeper in Delhi’s Nizamuddin district, said supplies of some essential goods have improved, although bottled water is still a problem.

“We are still having problems with a few things, but things are slowly getting better,” he said.

The Ministry of Health said the number of cases of coronavirus rose to 649, of which 13 had died.

The numbers are still small compared to those in China, Italy, and Spain, but health experts have warned that the second most populous country in the world will experience a tidal wave of infections if hard steps are not taken.

Dr. Mike Ryan, WHO’s leading emergency expert, said at a Geneva press conference that the blockade would allow India to expand its testing, surveillance and quarantine facilities, saying its success in polio removal was an example .

“India eliminated polio by breaking it down to village level. Throughout the system, it solved the problem and chased the district polio virus for district. And India won.”

“If India does the same, solves the problem, takes the necessary measures, there is a way out.”

The story goes on

India tested 24,254 people on Wednesday, a small number compared to the population, according to the government-led Indian Medical Research Council.

Most recently, the government has authorized the private sector and some non-governmental research laboratories to test COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Walkers near Everest

The number of cases in neighboring Pakistan rose to 1,102 with eight deaths, with most of the cases blocked in the province of Sindh. But infections in Punjab, the most populous province, are now increasing, government data showed.

On Wednesday, Pakistan announced that it was applying for a new $ 1.4 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to deal with the economic slowdown caused by the corona virus.

Pakistan is already in a three-year bailout package that began last year when the 208 million-strong country struggled with a balance of payments crisis.

In Nepal, authorities tried to evacuate tourists stranded in various parts of the country due to a nationwide ban, take them to Kathmandu, and send them home, the government said.

Shyam Thapa of the Himalayan Expedition Company said about 125 foreign hikers were stranded in Lukla, the gateway to Mount Everest. “They are safe and have no problem,” said Thapa Reuters.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva, Gibran Peshiman in Islamabad, Aftab Ahmad in Delhi and Gopal Sharma in Kathmandu; editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)