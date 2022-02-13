Ingrid Tandrevold, an Olympic star, collapses on her skis in a dramatic finish to the biathlon 10km pursuit at the Winter Olympics.

Ingrid Tandrevold, an Olympic star, collapses on her skis in a dramatic finish to the 10km biathlon pursuit at the Winter Olympics.

After collapsing at the finish line of Sunday’s biathlon 10km pursuit at the Winter Olympics, Norwegian star Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold sparked major health concerns.

Before a terrifying final lap that saw her doubling over on her skis near the end, the 25-year-old was firmly in contention for a medal.

Several of her competitors gained ground on Tandrevold, who finished 14th before collapsing to the ground.

As officials and medics rushed over to her, she appeared motionless.

Tandrevold was helped to her feet and away from the course after a brief pause.

Per Arne Botnan, the team’s manager, confirmed that she was conscious shortly after, but couldn’t provide any additional information on her condition.

“I don’t know anything more than she’s awake and being cared for by the doctor inside the heating booth,” he said.

That’s all I’m aware of.

“It puts a damper on a gold and a bronze that we can’t really celebrate until we know how Ingrid is doing.”

“She tried everything she could to catch up with [silver medalist Elvira Oeberg]and simply ran out,” team doctor Lars Kolsrud said, confirming that Tandrevold was conscious throughout the situation.

Tandrevold had previously suffered from atrial fibrillation, which causes an irregular heartbeat, but Kolsrud said this was not a factor.

“We measured it a little bit and were able to measure heart rate,” he added.

She was awake the entire time.”

Thankfully, a new update on her condition has been released, which has allayed fears about her health.

“[Ingrid] tried to keep up with Elvira, but she barely made it to the end,” the doctor said.

She was exhausted and disappointed, but she wasn’t out.

“She is now eating and drinking because she has overstressed herself.”

“It must be the cold and the altitude,” says the narrator.

