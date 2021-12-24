Injuries to De Colo and Vesely have wreaked havoc on Fenerbahce Beko.

Injuries to De Colo and Vesely have shaken Fenerbahce Beko.

After the Yellow Canaries’ game in France on Thursday, De Colo fractured his left hand, while Vesely suffered an ankle ligament injury.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Two of Fenerbahce Beko’s regulars, French guard Nando De Colo and Czech center Jan Vesely, have been injured, causing the team’s performance to suffer.

Both players were seen by doctors in France after De Colo sustained a fracture in the second metatarsal of his left hand, while Vesely was diagnosed with a ligament injury for a right ankle sprain, the team said in a statement on Friday.

Both Yellow Canaries were injured during a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 17 match against LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne in France on Thursday night.

Fenerbahce Beko was defeated 84-82 by Astroballe in Lyon.

After more tests, the injured players’ treatment will continue in Istanbul.

De Colo, who has been a Fenerbahce Beko guard since 2019, averaged 12.1 points and four assists per game in the EuroLeague this season.

He was a key part of CSKA Moscow’s EuroLeague championships in 2016 and 2019.

De Colo, 34, was also named MVP of the 2016 EuroLeague Final Four and the 2016 EuroLeague MVP.

This season, Vesely, who joined the Turkish squad in 2014, averaged 13.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Fenerbahce won the 2017 EuroLeague for the first time, thanks to the 31-year-old Czech midfielder.

Vesely was also named the EuroLeague MVP for 2019.