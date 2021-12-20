Injuries to RB Elijah Mitchell have improved, which is good news for the 49ers.

The 49ers have received some encouraging injury news regarding running back Elijah Mitchell.

Because of injuries, including a concussion, the San Francisco 49ers have been without rookie running back Elijah Mitchell for several weeks.

Today, however, the team received good news about their rising star.

Mitchell is finally out of the NFL concussion protocol, according to 49ers insider Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

However, his availability for Thursday’s game against the Tennessee Titans is unknown.

He’s still recovering from a knee injury.

The 49ers are 8-6 and in the thick of the playoff race for a wildcard spot.

Getting their star running back back in the final three games could put them in position to make the playoffs.

And, given the COVID-19 outbreak that they’re currently dealing with, the timing is critical.

Mitchell was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was named the starter after rushing for 104 yards in his NFL debut and has averaged nearly 100 yards from scrimmage per game this season.

