Injury of the week! Video reveals rugby player left with gruesome facial injury

A rugby player for Medway RFC suffered a gruesome injury in a match at the weekend, suffering an open gash below his mouth.

The video, which has gone viral on the club’s Twitter page, shows Medway’s Sean Marriot drinking liquid from a bottle before the substance leaks out of his wound.

The club amusingly posted the video with the title ‘Injury of the Week’ – it has been retweeted over 1,400 times.

The video produced quite a response from members of the public on social media.

Twitter user @recruiterguynw said ‘Not sure what’s worse; the injury or the eyes at the end’, while @RobertForster3 speculated on how the injury came about.

‘It must be a common mishap. I had same injury (but not as dramatic) from flying forearm. Must have gone into tackle with mouth open. It healed no problem.’

It must be a common mishap. I had same injury (but not as dramatic) from flying forearm. Must have gone into tackle with mouth open. It healed no problem.

The Kent Sport Twitter account also replied: ‘Hope he makes a full recovery and stops leaking soon.’

Medway’s first XV play in London South 1 division, and are currently fourth in the table after 18 games.

They lost to Hampshire rivals, and league leaders Havant at home on Saturday, succumbing to a 29-23 defeat.