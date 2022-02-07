Inside bodybuilding tragedies like heart attacks and clots, as well as addiction, as Tom Prince and Ashley Gearhart pass away just days apart.

BODYBUILDING stars Tom Prince and Ashley Gearhart died within days of each other in the sport’s most recent tragedies.

It comes just months after the deaths of Shawn Rhoden, who died of a heart attack, and John Meadows, who died of a blood clot, left the industry reeling.

Prince, a Virginia native, died on February 5 at the age of 52, with his wife by his bedside.

Following the 1997 NPC National Championships, he earned his pro card, and in 1999, he made his debut for the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness.

However, due to kidney issues caused by a genetic blood condition, the star was forced to retire in 2002.

Prince’s death comes just days after Ashley Gearhart’s death, which shocked the bodybuilding world.

The pro-bodybuilder died on January 29, according to her sister’s announcement on social media.

She died in her sleep, but the cause of death is unknown at this time.

The athlete had been competing in the industry for ten years when she earned her pro card in 2018.

Ashley’s sister, Aubree Rhodes, wrote on Facebook that the family is “without answers,” but that she can rest easy because Ashley was not in pain.

Last year, the bodybuilding industry was still reeling from the deaths of Rhoden and Meadows.

Following the incident, focus shifted to the lives of the industry’s stars, as well as the consequences of the quest for perfection.

Many people could be forgiven for thinking the athletes’ bodies are in good shape, given their bulging muscles and toned physiques.

However, as late bodybuilder Rich Piana admitted in 2016, steroid use “hurts your body.”

“If you have the choice to stay natural or do steroids, stay natural,” Piana, who died in 2017 two weeks after being placed in an induced coma, said the previous year.

“There’s no point in taking steroids; you’re only harming your body and yourself.”

“If you want to be a professional bodybuilder, you’re probably going to have to f***ing do them,” he admitted.

You won’t have a choice.”

Cops discovered testosterone and white powder bottles in his home, and his girlfriend Chanel admitted that he had been juicing for over 20 years.

Rhoden, who became the oldest person to win the Mr.

In November of 2018, after winning the Olympia title at the age of 43, he died of a heart attack.

He posted about someone caring for his heart just hours before he died.

“Be with someone who is going to look after you,” Rhoden advised.

Not in a materialistic way, but in terms of your soul,…

