Inside David Beckham’s incredible vacation on board the Seven, a new luxury £5 million superyacht.

Inside David Beckham’s incredible vacation on board Seven, a new luxury £5 million superyacht.

As David Beckham set sail on his new £5 million yacht yesterday, life appeared to be going swimmingly.

With his wife Victoria and her family, including her parents, the ex-England and Manchester United ace went on his first cruise on his mega-boat.

Seven is the name of the ship, which is a combination of his shirt number for the Red Devils and his country’s skipper, as well as his ten-year-old daughter Harper’s middle name.

Becks, dressed in black shorts, a white T-shirt, and a back-to-front baseball cap, was on the crest of a wave as he laughed and joked during the sun-kissed Florida jaunt.

“David looked ecstatic as he took to the sea on board his gleaming boat,” a bystander said.

He’d been wanting a yacht for a long time and is overjoyed with his new toy.”

Last month, The Sun reported that he was assisting in the design of the toy, which was manufactured in Italy.

After a visit to the Ferretti shipyard in Forli, the 46-year-old father of four splashed out on the 93.5-foot yacht.

It was given to Becks near its mooring, which is close to the star’s £19 million Miami penthouse.

After four attentive crew members prepared the vessel, he set sail alongside Posh and her parents, Anthony and Jackie Adams, who were served drinks from a silver platter.

Floral arrangements and fluffy white towels were strewn about the boat as the group happily chatted on comfy cushions on the upper deck.

Victoria, 47, arrived in a skimpy black mini-dress with sunglasses before changing into a more comfortable outfit.

Other family members, such as Harper, the couple’s second son Romeo, 19, and his partner Mia Regan, also 19, are also seen having fun on social media.

Cruz, Victoria’s 16-year-old son, Libby Adams, Victoria’s 20-year-old niece, and friend Ahmed Al-Sibai were also on board.

The yacht has five staterooms that can accommodate ten people.

And with a top speed of 30 knots, the millionaire’s status symbol is fast.

There’s also a beach deck and a long swim platform.

“There’s so much steel on this boat — and glass,” Ferretti CEO Alberto Galassi said of Becks’ yacht.

We’re engulfed in glass.

It’s like a miniature crystal palace.”

“We don’t sell boats,” he added. “We sell emotions, pleasure, entertainment, and a good time.”

We promote a pleasurable way of life.”

Becks has secured a ten-year, £150 million deal to promote Qatar, the host country of this year’s World Cup finals.

He was roundly chastised for accepting the money, however, because the country has a dismal human rights record.