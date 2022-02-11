Inside England’s five-star, alcohol-free hotel with private beach in Qatar, where they’ll set up camp for the 2022 World Cup.

For England’s 2022 World Cup training camp in Qatar, Gareth Southgate has chosen a five-star hotel with a private beach.

The Souq Al-Wakra hotel in Al Wakrah, a newly expanded fishing village 10 miles south of Doha, was chosen by the Three Lions boss.

The Saoud bin Abdulrahman Stadium will also serve as England’s training facility during the tournament.

An FA delegation inspected both the hotel and the stadium last month, according to the Daily Mail, and backed Southgate’s decisions.

The hotel is a short drive from eight of the ten tournament stadiums, so Southgate’s decision was largely based on logistics and transportation.

The luxury hotel, which costs £62-£109 per night and has a beach, was chosen to replicate England’s relaxed atmosphere in Russia, where they reached the semi-finals in 2018.

Alcohol, on the other hand, will not be available at the hotel.

They wouldn’t need it, of course.

Although Mocktails are available, the Souq Al-Wakra is a dry hotel.

The on-site spa, which costs £100 for a 60-minute session, is described as an “elegant seaside stay” for England’s stars and staff.

Southgate would be able to meet with his team and staff in the Souq Al-Wakra hotel’s meeting rooms ahead of games or in the evenings.

Southgate’s predecessors have been chastised for their tournament selections.

The wives and families of Sven-Goran Eriksson’s 2006 World Cup team rioted in Baden-Baden.

In Rustenburg, South Africa, under Fabio Capello, players complained of boredom.

Roy Hodgson’s 2014 World Cup training sessions in Brazil were also hampered by Rio’s terrible traffic.