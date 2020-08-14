Inside F1 legend Jenson Button’s stunning LA mansion he shares with model fiancee up for sale for £8m with home cinema

JENSON BUTTON and his model fiancée have put their stunning £8million Los Angeles mansion back on the market just a year after buying the place.

The Formula One legend, 40, and Brittny Ward, 30, splashed out £6.6m on the incomplete luxury pad in the Bel Air region of the city.

But now all finished, it is up for sale again with a guide price of £8m.

And whoever does stump up the cash for the gorgeous home is in for a real treat.

Measuring 8,000sq ft, the house – described as a mix of vintage and contemporary design – has no fewer than six bedrooms, including one gigantic master suite.

And there will be no waiting for the bathroom to be free because there are six ‘full’ ones to choose from, plus an additional two ‘half’ bathrooms.

But as well as the kitchen with not one but two islands and spacious family and breakfast rooms, the real excitement comes elsewhere: the bar and home cinema.

That’s right, 2009 world champion Button spared no expenses by getting the builders to put in a fully-fitted home bar complete with climate-controlled wine storage as well as a brilliant entertainment room.

The massive TV screen and comfy, tiered sofa seating is the perfect setting for a movie night – or to watch Lewis Hamilton and Co racing around the track in the F1 season.

Button may not be under the same pressure to keep in such pristine physical condition these days – but he and Ward are taking no chances by installing a home gym complete with a treadmill, cross trainer, bike and weights.

The interior is classy throughout – even the utility room and pair of double garages bookending the property – but the garden is just as impressive.

A perfect lawn any golf course green keeper would be proud of takes a back seat to allow for the swimming pool to be the main focal point.

With the sun beating down on the garden during the day and the hills to the back providing security and privacy, it really is the perfect spot to relax on a hot Californian afternoon.

Come the evening, there is plenty of outdoor seating to accommodate a large group of guests, regardless of the occasion.

Any person owning this place would undoubtedly be desperate to have people over and make full use of the barbecue area.

But although Button and Ward got the house into fine shape, they have clearly decided they want to move on.

The couple, who started dating in 2016, got engaged in June 2018.

But they have twice had to postpone their wedding day – firstly after unexpectedly falling pregnant with their first child, son Hendrix who was born in 2019, and then due to the coronavirus crisis this year.

But just weeks after their second date was scrapped, they announced the wonderful news that they have another baby on the way and are plotting to tie the knot in Italy next year.