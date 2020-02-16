Inside Inter Miami’s brand new training complex ahead of first game

With the countdown to the highly-anticipated first sighting of David Beckham’s new MLS franchise Inter Miami almost up, excitement is building on both sides of the pond.

Beckham’s new project are applying the finishing touches at their state-of-the-art £50m new base, the Inter Miami CF Training Complex, where they have trained for the first time this week.

The club’s social media has been abuzz this week, showing off their exploits on the training field from games of teqball to rondos on their plush new pitches.

However, the club have hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons in a week where they’d be hoping for good publicity only.

They are facing a legal challenge from Inter Milan, who have filed a complaint with the US Patent and Trademark office against the MLS for trademark infringement, arguing that the term ‘Inter’ is synonymous with their club.

Miami have argued that the word ‘Inter’ is used by numerous teams around the globe, including Internactional in Brazil and Inter Leipzig in Germany. However the MLS’s ‘likelihood of confusion’ claim this week – one of their two key legal arguments.

Law.com report that ‘The USPTO ruled that the MLS’s assertion that there are a number of clubs around the world that use Inter in their name – such as SC Internacional (Brazil), FC Inter Turku (Finland), NK Inter Zapresic (Croatia) and Inter Leipzig (Germany) – did not meet its burden to show that MLS has valid proprietary, or ownership, of the name Inter.’

It is a decision that the MLS are expected to appeal, although the report states that they have little chance of their ‘likelihood of confusion’ argument being reconsidered.

Milan filed an immediate notice to dismiss and the legal battle is expected to continue later this year.

The issue has put something of a cloud ahead of their big launch, with the 2020 season kicking off at the end of this month. Despite the controversy, though, Miami are stepping up their preparations accordingly.

They have a closed-door training match against New York City FC on Wednesday before they take to the field for the first time ever.

Saturday sees their first-ever friendly match open to the public against Philadelphia Union at the 2020 Suncoast Invitational in St Petersburg, Florida.

It marks the realisation of a project that has been nearly a decade in the making, and the culmination of former England captain Beckham’s dream to own a football club.

It was announced back in 2014 that Miami Beckham United, an investment group led by the former Manchester United midfielder, British entrepreneur Simon Fuller and Marcelo Claure would be forming an expansion franchise in the Florida city.

Confirmation that they would be forming the 25th franchise in MLS followed in 2018, and a year later Beckham bought out Fuller to further strengthen his position.

Taking a spin (literally) around the #InterMiamiCF Training Complex during today's training.

And now the historic moment is fast approaching with the latest MLS campaign just weks away.

This week is the fourth of Miami’s inaugural pre-season, with all focus turning towards the historic date of their first MLS game, away at Los Angeles Galaxy on March 1.

On Monday they took part in the first training session at their new 50,000 square foot complex in Fort Lauderdale.

The training facility boasts seven football pitches and over 30 acres of green space.

It boasts a full kitchen and cafeteria, lounge and classroom, weight room and performance lab and even hydrotherapy and treatment rooms.

After the training match against New York City FC they will enjoy a recovery day on Thursday before a final training session on Monday.

And then begins the final phase of pre-season as they fly out to St Petersburg.

Arriving for our first training session at the new #InterMiamiCF Training Complex

Once in Florida they will have another closed-doors training match against Philadelphia Union at Al Lang Stadium before the much-anticipated first ever friendly against the same opponents.

Fans can even get access to the game and a glimpse of the new stars for absolutely nothing, with tickets free of charge.

Miami will be based for two years at the 18,000-capacity Lockhart Stadium, adjacent to their complex, before it is transformed into an even more comprehensive training ground.

Then they will move to the £750m development at Miami’s Freedom Park in 2022, which will house a 25,000-seat stadium.

Miami are yet to attract a marquee name but have plenty of talent on their books already including Scotland international Lewis Morgan and teenage Argentine midfielder Matias Pellegrini.

They’re managed by Diego Alonso, a former Uruguay international, who enjoyed spells at Valencia, Atletico Madrid and Malaga at the turn of the century.

Tremenda la chilena de Christian Makoun!