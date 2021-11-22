Inside Man United’s doomed reign of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with players stunned by poor coaching and a refusal to drop flop stars.

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER’S two-and-a-half-year reign as Manchester United manager was dogged by controversy until it came to an end on Sunday.

The 4-1 thrashing by Watford was the final straw for Solskjaer, but a number of other factors also contributed to his dismissal.

According to The Athletic, if Manchester United had come back from a two-goal deficit to earn a point, Solskjaer would still be in charge.

After the defeat, however, the players realized the writing was on the wall for their manager, and some of them were unable to contain their emotions on the return trip to Manchester.

Despite the fact that players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes had lost faith in Solskjaer and felt a change was required, German Lokomotiv Moscow manager Ralf Rangnick was the most recent candidate for the interim position.

Solskjaer was barely involved in the training process.

According to The Times, he delegated much of the practical work to assistants Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna, who also took part in pre-match tactical discussions.

It meant that when it came to the nitty gritty of coaching, Solskjaer was barely mentioned, and there were serious doubts about how much tactical knowledge he actually possessed.

But where else did he fall short in terms of running the club as a whole?

SunSport examines why the Norwegian was doomed to fail in the Manchester United dugout.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Since his £40 million transfer from Ajax in the summer of 2020, Van de Beek has been an outcast, but there were doubts from the start from Solskjaer and his staff.

According to reports, the coaching staff was unsure if Van de Beek’s personality was strong enough to withstand the pressures of playing for Manchester United.

Perhaps that’s why, despite fans’ pleas, the Dutchman has only made a few appearances for the club.

Despite some of his players’ horror shows, Solskjaer has stuck with the same team selections.

Despite the fact that Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Fred, and even Fernandes have all had poor seasons, Solskjaer has chosen to start the quartet.

Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard and Van de Beek have impressed in training but have been limited to cameo appearances as substitutes that have lasted only a few seconds at a time.

In September 2019, Manchester United faced Rochdale in the Carabao Cup.

Despite fielding a team that included Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood, Fred, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcos Rojo, and Jesse Lingard, Solskjaer strangely gave Tuanzabe the captaincy.

The academy product also failed to lead the Red Devils to victory, as…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https