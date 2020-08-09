Inside Man Utd transfer target Jadon Sancho’s hard-earned summer break with water sports, healthy diet and workouts

THE heat is on Manchester United and Jadon Sancho – in very contrasting ways.

While Old Trafford chiefs sweat on persuading Borussia Dortmund to sell the England attacker, the 20-year-old himself has taken a well-deserved beak of sun, sea, water sports, healthy eating and workouts.

And if Sancho was feeling any strain, he hid it well – posting an Instagram clip in which he could not have looked happier or more at peace.

As he mixed spectacular ocean scenes, a luxury yacht, jetskiing and relaxing with friends on a plane, the former Manchester City starlet can reflect on a superb campaign where he went from Three Lions’ fringe man to potentially the costliest player of this transfer window.

Dortmund’s August 10 deadline for any deal to be sorted looked the last thing on Sancho’s mind.

But it might be the first thing on United’s – having reportedly offered to pay the German giants’ £108million asking price in instalments.

The suggestion has been Sancho agreed a five-year deal worth £350,000 a week.

But whatever the case, German outlet Bild claim Dortmund regard the saga as “win-win”.

They could either force United to splash out big-time – or retain him for another shot at the Bundesliga title next season.

United legend Paul Scholes sees it differently, though.

He said: “I just think we already have three forwards or wide men that are very similar to Sancho.

“I think I would be more desperate to sign Harry Kane than Sancho at this stage.

“I just think United need a centre forward, a real No9, a real goalscorer, and Kane would be that man for me.”