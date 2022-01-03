Inside Michael ‘Bully Boy’ Smith’s farmyard, which he may lose if he doesn’t defeat Peter Wright with a hot tub and a tortoise.

Inside Michael ‘Bully Boy’ Smith’s farmyard, which he may lose if he doesn’t defeat Peter Wright with a hot tub and tortoise.

MICHAEL SMITH advanced to the PDC World Darts Championship final on Sunday, defeating James Wade 6-3.

The St Helens striker will now compete for a £500,000 prize against Peter Wright, who beat fellow Scot Gary Anderson in a thrilling semi-final.

And, by all accounts, Smith, 31, will require the prize money to support his family.

Darts changed Bully Boy’s life, allowing him to purchase a dream home, which he transformed into a stunning farmhouse for his wife Dagmara and their children.

Smith, on the other hand, is concerned that if his luck on the oche deteriorates and the prize money runs out, he will be “homeless.”

“Even a year ago, I’d given up,” the family man said, holding a passport photo of his wife and two children in his wallet.

“But we’d just bought a new house, and with the money I spend on mortgages every month, I can’t afford to give away darts and lose matches.”

“If I don’t pay my mortgages, we’re going to be homeless.”

We’ve lost our home.

I realize it adds to the pressure, but it helps me stay on track.

“I have to be ready at all times.”

It demonstrates that the work I’ve been doing for the past 12 months has been successful.”

Smith’s 38,000 Instagram followers enjoy seeing pictures of his family.

And what’s most noticeable about his home are the animals that keep him company.

He has a coop with five cockerels and over 17 hens, as well as two tortoises that keep the darts ace busy.

Smith frequently posts pictures of himself conversing with his pets, as if he were a real-life Dr. Dolittle.

He also shows off his soft side by resting a chick on his shoulder in other photos.

In another photo, two black swans are attempting to enter his home.

Smith is married to Dagmara Malczewska, a Polish beauty.

They married in 2019 and now have two children together.

They are, however, reserved and prefer to keep their personal lives private.

Their two sons are as athletic as their father, with the eldest already playing rugby and supporting St Helens.

Football is also a big part of their lives, and during the Euros, the whole family gathered around their big TV to root for England.

For the occasion, Smith even built a garden tent complete with a movie screen.

He enjoys spending time with his boys in the home’s hot tub when he isn’t polishing his skills and practicing his arrows.

