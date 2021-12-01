Inside Michael Jordan’s incredible £60 million super yacht, which features a full basketball court, deck jacuzzi, and gym.

Inside Michael Jordan’s £60 million super yacht, which includes a full basketball court, a deck jacuzzi, and a gym.

For Michael Jordan, who travels by air and sea, life is a breeze.

The 58-year-old Chicago Bulls legend owns the £60 million super yacht Joy.

In 2019, he purchased the luxurious vessel, which sits alongside his £6 million fishing boat, Catch 23.

He immediately sailed to St Barts, a Caribbean island, with his friends to enjoy it.

A deck jacuzzi, gym, and a stunning dining room are among the amenities on board.

Even better, Joy has a full basketball court for Jordan to demonstrate to visitors that he still has it.

Jordan became the first billionaire athlete in 2015, and he still earns around £120 million per year in endorsements from Nike, so a lavish purchase was always a possibility.

Four years later, he spent around £60 million on this yacht, which has five decks and all the bells and whistles.

It is 230 feet long and has eight cabins fit for a king, each with its own lift.

Skylights and granite-finished bathrooms have been decorated with ocean mosaics.

They have their own rain showers as well.

It has a 270-degree view of the ocean and is glass-insulated to keep the cold out overnight and on cold days.

At any given time, the vessel can accommodate up to 12 guests and a crew of 19.

The yacht’s weekly running costs are estimated to be around £600,000.

However, there is plenty to do onboard Joy aside from the luxurious bedrooms.

Jordan will pay the world’s best chefs and drink mixologists to wine and dine him when he travels the ocean.

There’s also a jacuzzi on deck, where you can relax while looking out over the coasts of St. Thomas and the Caribbean islands.

Despite his retirement from the NBA in 2003, Jordan maintains his fitness in lieu of the occasional cigar.

That’s why he works out on Joy in a state-of-the-art gym.

His full-scale basketball court, however, is the most amazing thing we’ve ever seen on a boat.

He’ll make sure to remind his guests who the GOAT on the court is.

Jordan, a former athlete who is now a businessman, can hold business meetings on board Joy thanks to its high-tech audiovisual system and satellite.

Any slideshow meeting on board Joy, you can bet, will be the best meeting you’ve ever had.

