Inside Neymar’s new £2.5 million Brazilian mansion, which includes a squash court, a swimming pool, and a 20-car garage.

Neymar, the star forward for PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN, is said to have spent more than £2.5 million on a new home in Brazil.

Neymar’s most recent purchase includes seven bedrooms, a squash court, a swimming pool, a 20-car garage, and even a panoramic lift connecting floors.

The footballer picked up the keys to the glass-fronted palace in an area called Alphaville near Sao Paulo two days before Christmas, according to Brazilian celebrity news website Em Off, after flying to his homeland for the holiday break.

The footballer is said to have spent Christmas Day with his family, friends, and rumored new girlfriend Bruna Biancardi at his new home.

The stunning 27-year-old brunette was photographed with Neymar in the stands at PSG’s home match against Nantes a fortnight ago, after she claimed she was single in an Instagram question and answer session with fans last month.

The 29-year-old only shared two photos on Christmas Day: one with his mother, father, and sister in front of their present-filled tree, and another with his ten-year-old son Davi, taken by ex-girlfriend Carolina Dantas.

Biancardi, on the other hand, was photographed with him in other photos he shared on social media the day before the family Christmas dinner during a visit to see his adoring grandmother.

As a result, she was dubbed “the first partner Neymar has introduced to his relatives since his actress ex Bruna Marquezine” by the Brazilian press.

In the last of a series of photos he shared to commemorate the visit, the model, dressed in a figure-hugging turquoise green dress, sat next to the footballer.

He also took PSG teammate Marquinhos and former Real Madrid and AC Milan forward Robinho to meet his grandmother, who is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence for rape that was confirmed by the Milan Court of Appeal in September.

Neymar also has a six-bedroom mansion near Rio de Janeiro with its own helipad, gym, tennis court, and jetty.

After flying to Brazil from Paris for an operation on a broken metatarsal in his right foot, the footballer fought to get fit for the 2018 World Cup at a villa in the paradise resort of Mangaratiba.

The mansion sits on a two-and-a-half-acre plot in the exclusive Portobello gated community and includes a sauna, massage room, spa, heated jacuzzi, and an underground wine cellar with space for 3,000 bottles.

At the end of November, Neymar’s injury was ruled out for up to eight weeks…

