A man cave with a darts World Championship trophy that resembles a pub can be found inside Peter Wright’s family home.

PETER Wright is on his way to claiming his second PDC World Darts Championship trophy, which he plans to display in his man cave.

After a slow start in which the world No. 1 was beaten by the world No.

The Scottish ace, 51, defeated Damon Heta after losing the first two sets.

However, he would eventually triumph, winning four consecutive sets and averaging an incredible 110 to establish his title credentials.

As a result, it’s no surprise that Wright is well-versed in the subject.

After all, he does have the ideal environment in which to hone his skills.

In his Suffolk house, he has a pub-themed man cave.

It’s a safe haven for ‘Snakebite,’ who not only practices but also displays his special World Darts Championship trophy.

Earlier this year, Wright gave a tour of his home to the PDC and BBC cameras.

His incredible man cave, where he trains for major tournaments, was the first stop.

Of course, a Winmau dartboard is mounted on the wall.

He’s also not afraid to show off his PDC World Championship Darts trophy, which sits in front of a Scottish flag-draped stand.

Behind that is a fully equipped bar as well as a pool table.

His dart collection is also on display, which includes custom flights with his well-known moniker.

On the walls are paintings of his likeness, as well as his famous mohawk.

A cinema room with a comfortable sofa, according to Wright, “can just lay on it and go to sleep.”

In another part of the house, Wright appears to have his own farm.

In the PDC video, he has feline friends, but he also has hens.

According to one report, he has up to 80 and isn’t afraid to let them loose in the house with his cats.

If Wright wins another Sid Waddell Trophy, he’ll need to make more room in his bar.