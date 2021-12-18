Inside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opulent mansion, which includes a luxury bar, a swimming pool, a Jacuzzi, a sauna, a steam room, and a gym.

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG has spent some of his £350,000-per-week salary on a new mansion in North London for his family.

The Arsenal captain, 32, demolished a house from the 1930s and built an incredible home on the site.

Aubameyang appears to have spared no expense in committing his future to Arsenal in 2020.

The Gabonese actor’s home includes a fantastic fitness center in the basement.

Aubameyang also had a pool, Jacuzzi, steam room, and sauna built in addition to the gym.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s also a built-in bar and wine cellar.

The luxury pad’s seven bedrooms, a safe room, and ‘extensive entertaining and living spaces’ are all located upstairs.

The house backs up to an empty field, so Aubameyang, his wife Alysha, and their two sons, Pierre Jr., four, and Curtys, nine, don’t have to worry about their views being spoiled.

The garage will be one of the most significant features of the new house.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund midfielder is known for his impressive car collection, and his captaincy with the Gunners could be revoked as a result of his latest disciplinary breach.

His garage is now worth around £3 million, with a rare £2 million Ferrari LaFerrari, a stunning £150,000 Range Rover Sport, and a £250,000 Aston Martin DB9 Volante 2 among his prized possessions.

Aubameyang has also built an underground car park to keep them safe.

Even better, the parking lot is accessible via CAR-LIFT.

The home was ‘inspired by Cotswold stone manor houses of Cider With Rosie country and the simple white rendered forms of contemporary New England houses in the USA,’ according to the architects, Lees Munday.

“Our design aims to combine the desire for a pitched roofed and columned silhouette that represents ‘home,'” the description continues.

“[It also mentions] the growing trend for more contemporary features, such as larger areas of glass to allow for more light and closer contact with the garden and views.

“Down a discreet private driveway approach, the pillared two-story bays and double height entrance facade create a grand impression.”

“It passes through four small landscaped ‘external rooms,’ each with a massive antique cast iron urn.”

“A luxurious pool, Jacuzzi, bar, sauna, steam room, and gym are located in the basement leisure suite, which opens out onto a landscaped lightwell.”

