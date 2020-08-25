Inside Steph Curry’s £23.5m three-story mansion in the US’ wealthiest post code with poolside cabana and guesthouse

TAKE A GLANCE inside NBA star Stephen Curry’s £23.5million three-story mansion in the Bay Area community of Atherton, California – the wealthiest post code in the US.

The details surrounding Golden State Warriors hero Curry’s estate are slim.

But it’s reported that the main living room features floor to ceiling windows, a swimming pool with a poolside cabana, a built-in barbecue, a fireplace and a small guesthouse.

The amenities of the 32-year-old’s Atherton estate are scarce since the property was never listed on the open market making pictures and details of the home close to nonexistent.

Curry’s Atherton estate ranked as the most paid for a house in 2019 in the entire Bay Area.

The 1.2-arce lot is located at the end of a little-known cul-de-sac in a gated area.

Privacy certainly was a factor, as the property is irregularly shaped but desirably flat and supremely private, the gated house is barely visible from the street and is covered in greenery.

Renderings for the estate show a long gated driveway with off-street parking for at least a half-dozen vehicles.

The drive moseys right past the imposing home’s front entryway and ends at a detached three-car garage with accessory living space in a loft above the vehicles.

According to reports, the property was built in 2019 on speculation by prominent Atherton developer Joe Comartin.

The new structure has three full levels and features a deft blend of traditional and contemporary styles.

On Instagram, Curry and his wife Ayesha are photographed enjoying the night by their fireplace.

In another social media post, Ayesha shares a video of herself using a little too much rum sauce on her dish, causing a huge flame to go up in their kitchen.

“That one time last week when I got a little heavy handed with my rum sauce. That cookware though?! Yes! Link in my bio to check it all out! (Hate typing that),” Ayesha wrote on the post.

The Warriors superstar’s Atherton residence will run him approximately £250,200 in annual property taxes alone.

Curry’s new neighbours include his boss, Warriors owner Joe Lacob, WhatsApp billionaire Jan Koum, whose £60+million mega-estate is located just two doors away.

The 32-year-old is practically next door neighbours with real estate developer Dave Dollinger.