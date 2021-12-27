Inside the incredible £7 million Warsaw apartment of Poland legend Robert Lewandowski, which includes a golf simulator.

Inside Robert Lewandowski’s incredible £7 million Warsaw apartment, which includes a golf simulator.

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI is well-versed in his ancestors’ history.

Despite the fact that he has been based in Germany since 2010, the Bayern Munich striker was happy to spend £7 million on a luxurious home in his hometown of Warsaw in 2016.

The Zlota 44 tower’s standard flats cost between £242,000 and £1.9 million, with the most expensive apartments costing up to £7 million.

The 192-meter-tall building was designed by Polish-American architect Daniel Libeskind, who made sure it had everything Lewandowski would need.

According to Luxurious Magazine, there’s a state-of-the-art sports and recreation center, a private cinema, golf simulator, and wine tasting room.

“Choosing my new apartment was based on practical considerations,” said Lewandowski, who earns around £352, 000 per week.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

“The tower provides some of Poland’s best residences, while the sports and recreation center allows me to finish my training program in the highest quality surroundings,” he continued.

“Having world-class training facilities on hand is critical in my profession, and now I’m only a short elevator ride away from a full-size swimming pool, fully-equipped gym, luxury spa area, and treatment and massage rooms.”

“This was critical for me because it allows me to complete my training program in the best possible conditions at any time.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.