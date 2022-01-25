Inside the WWE’s hidden treasure trove, which includes everything from Paul Bearer’s crypt to Andre The Giant’s SOCKS.

From Paul Bearer’s crypt to Andre The Giant’s SOCKS, the WWE has a secret treasure trove warehouse full of priceless items.

Vince McMahon has led the WWE for nearly 40 years, and WrestleMania 38 will take place in April.

The company has amassed a vast collection of priceless memorabilia from historic events over the last four decades and before.

A vast warehouse, tucked away at their headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, is filled with rows and rows of anything you can imagine.

Match-worn gear from legendary male and female wrestlers from the past lines the shelves and is stored in secure cases.

In glass cabinets and solid, leather-bound cases, championship belts from beloved childhood heroes gleam.

Rather than letting old steel cages rot on a landfill, there are special retired rings from matches from the past.

Among the memorabilia are old SmackDown and RAW sets from WWE and WCW’s biggest names.

There are signed photos of cult icons like The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin hidden away.

The most intriguing items in the secret warehouse range from the unusual to the bizarre.

The Undertaker’s unmistakable manager, Paul Bearer, keeps his concrete crypt from a 2004 match at the WWE facility.

The Dead Man was going up against the Dudley Boyz with his sidekick imprisoned in the contraption… which would be filled if he lost.

Other gruesome death-related items include caskets, sacrificial steel symbols, headstones, and other gimmick bout-related items.

Contract signings for epic battles over the years provided some of the most memorable moments.

After being stabbed in the hand by Vince McMahon ahead of their WrestleMania 19 match, Hulk Hogan signed a deal with his own BLOOD, which is now kept in sacred keep.

Shawn Michaels’ chaps to Harley Race’s robes and crowns are all on display in the warehouse.

The Shield’s riot gear and WWF ring crew outfits are among the other outfits seen as the faction makes its way through the adoring crowd.

And, years after his tragic death, Andre The Giant’s size 24 boots and sweaty SOCKS are still in perfect condition.

Parts of the infamous Punjabi Prison Cage, the War Games structure, and the brutal Elimination Chamber matches are also included.

There is also the original King of the Ring throne, which is where Stone Cold’s Austin 3:16 gimmick got its start.

There are also pieces of the original steel cage fight, the ring from WrestleMania 1 in 1985, and the popular SmackDown Fist.

WWE arcade machines, vinyl theme music, and a wrestling-themed DRAG RACE CAR are also worth mentioning.

There’s even more…

One of three pieces of the original SmackDown fist. https://t.co/CGtdW1oO1kpic.twitter.com/DH7PgKuilM — Jacob Wolf (@JacobWolf) September 27, 2017

At the WWE warehouse for a photo shoot today…. Never know what you’ll see!!! @TheRock I think mine blew up, lol pic.twitter.com/Nkud3XHhZj — Triple H (@TripleH) March 8, 2013

Unearthed these pristine beauties at #wwewarehouse Send a screenshot of these in action from the @WWENetworkpic.twitter.com/LzvVHdSv3X — The Archivist (@WWEArchivist) September 14, 2015

Off to the bank! pic.twitter.com/HXV7eDvTOe — The Archivist (@WWEArchivist) September 16, 2014

The original Royal Rumble tumbler. pic.twitter.com/ccvrHzoVQD — WWE Warehouse Pics (@TheWarehouse860) January 24, 2018

Discoveries in the #WWEWarehouse– 1994 WCW Clash of the Champions banner- looking a little rough but still awesome pic.twitter.com/AdOgdobClF — The Archivist (@WWEArchivist) January 6, 2015

At @wwe warehouse with prop from Wrestlemania 29. Huge week of interviews for #legendswithJBL show for network. pic.twitter.com/PV4xV4wNBX — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) December 17, 2015