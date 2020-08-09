Inside Tiger Woods’ £48m Gulfstream G550 private jet with luxurious seats for 18 passengers and top speed of 680mph

TIGER Woods owns one of the world’s finest private jets – which is kitted out in the height of luxury.

The American superstar reportedly paid £48million for the Gulfstream F550, which has a top speed of 680mph and has a maximum range of a whopping 7,767 miles.

Masters champion Woods, 44, however has also made it super luxurious inside.

His jet boasts a bedroom, a walk-in wardrobe, spacious bathrooms and an elegant dining area for him and his current girlfriend Erica Herman.

It also seats up to 18 passengers.

The jet can also become an office with satellite communications and full internet connectivity.

Woods uses the jet’s enormous range of 7,767 miles without refuelling to fly from tournaments back to his luxury £41m home in Jupiter, Florida.

That’s when he’s not staying on his superyacht Privacy, which set him back £15million.

In 2013 Woods showed his generous side, when he dispatched the jet from Florida all the way to Austria to pick up his then girlfriend Lindsey Vonn.

The Olympic gold medal skier suffered torn keen ligaments in a terrible fall at the World Championships.

And Tiger, a 15-time major winner and the biggest money earner in golf history, sent his £48m jet trans-Atlantic to bring her back to the USA.