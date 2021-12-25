Inside Tyson Fury’s £550,000 Morecambe home, where he lives with his wife Paris and their growing family.

After having three massive TVs delivered to his Morecambe home, TYSON FURY’S box office credentials have never been in doubt.

After defending his world title against Deontay Wilder, the Gypsy King, 33, has become a global superstar, but he insists he will never forget his roots, which are rooted in Morecambe, a seaside town.

According to Zoopla, the WBC heavyweight champion resides in a five-bedroom, four-bathroom home worth over £550,000.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Fury had plenty of time to relax at home before heading to boot camp to prepare for his most recent victory.

He moved permanently to the fading seaside town in 2011, and has since become its most famous resident, with crowds flocking to see him train on the beach.

“People say to me, ‘Why don’t you live in California or America?’ – why would I?” he said during a three-part ITV documentary last year.

“What makes you think I’d leave my own country for a little money and fame?”

“It’s fantastic.”

Morecambe is a place I’d never leave.

It’s a thing of true beauty.

Every house here would be worth a million pounds if the weather was better.”

Fury lived in a caravan on his father John’s land before amassing a fortune estimated to be in the region of £100 million following one of sport’s great comebacks.

But now, he and his wife Paris, as well as their children, are the kings of their own castle.

Links to the profession for which he will be remembered can be found inside the family home.

A framed picture of him after his win against Wladimir Klitschko hangs on the wall next to a glass column holding the numerous belts the heavyweight has won in his career.

That victory was regarded as one of British boxing’s greatest triumphs, but his titanic victory over Wilder in the trilogy fight will also live long in the memory.

Fury is happy to roll up his sleeves and take out the trash, despite having reached the pinnacle of his profession.

However, there are some luxuries he can enjoy as well.

A Ferrari and a Rolls-Royce are parked nearby.

The 6ft 9ins powerhouse, however, prefers to concentrate on a mode of transportation that is closely linked to his heritage.

Earlier this year, Fury had three 75-inch Samsung Smart TVs delivered to his plush pad for £800 each.

Away from the ring, Fury has spent over four years restoring and customizing a gypsy wagon that he proudly parades through the streets.

When it comes to four-wheelers,

